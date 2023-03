South of Nasrullah Bridge on Cumhuriyet Caddesi, turn right after Gazi Paşa school to reach the restored 1870 Liva Paşa Konağı, with its upstairs salons furnished as they would have been in Ottoman times. The main reason for a visit is to see the original door from Kasaba's Mahmud Bey Cami, which is displayed in one of the rooms.