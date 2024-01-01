Buried here is Mehmet V Reşâd (1844–1918), the Ottoman sultan who reigned during the First Balkan War and the entry of his empire into World War I. He died a few months before the end of the war, so didn't witness the demise of his empire, a melancholy legacy inherited by his brother Mehmet VI. The tomb is closed to the public.
Sultan Reşad Türbesi
Istanbul
