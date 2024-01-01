Sultan Reşad Türbesi

Istanbul

Buried here is Mehmet V Reşâd (1844–1918), the Ottoman sultan who reigned during the First Balkan War and the entry of his empire into World War I. He died a few months before the end of the war, so didn't witness the demise of his empire, a melancholy legacy inherited by his brother Mehmet VI. The tomb is closed to the public.

1. Mihrişah Valide Sultan Fountain

0.04 MILES

This gorgeous baroque sebil (fountain) decorated with pink marble and gilt is part of the late-18th-century Mihrişah Valide Sultan Complex.

2. Mihrişah Valide Sultan Complex

0.06 MILES

Commissioned by Mihrişah Valide Sultan, mother of Sultan Selim III, this late-18th-century complex includes a baroque-style türbe (tomb), medrese …

3. Tomb of Sokullu Mehmet Paşa

0.09 MILES

Designed by Mimar Sinan and constructed around 1572, this türbe was part of a külliye (mosque complex) commissioned by Ottoman statesman Sokullu Mehmet…

4. Eyüp Sultan Mosque

0.1 MILES

This important complex marks the supposed burial place of Ebu Eyüp el-Ensari, a friend of the Prophet who fell in battle outside the walls of…

5. Rahmi M Koç Museum

0.82 MILES

This splendid museum is dedicated to the history of transport, industry and communications in Turkey. Founded by the head of the Koç industrial group, one…

6. Hasköy Musevi Mezarlıgı

0.9 MILES

This historic cemetery has two Jewish sections: one for Sephardic Jews and the other for Karaite Jews. Sadly, many graves have fallen victim to roadworks…

7. Tekfur Sarayı

1.02 MILES

Though only a shell these days, the remnants of this Byzantine palace give a good idea of how it would have looked in its heyday. Built in the late 13th…

8. Kariye Mosque

1.16 MILES

İstanbul has more than its fair share of Byzantine monuments, but few are as drop-dead gorgeous as this mosaic- and fresco-laden church. Nestled in the…