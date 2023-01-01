National Palaces Painting Museum

The Veliaht Dairesi (Apartments of the Crown Prince) in Dolmabahçe Palace are now home to the palace's collection of paintings. Highlights include the downstairs 'Turkish Painters 1870–1890' room, which includes two Osman Hamdi Bey works, and the upstairs 'İstanbul views' room, which is home to 19th-century street scenes by Germain Fabius Brest. The gallery can be accessed from the palace grounds (turn left when exiting the Selamlık) or from Dolmabahçe Caddesi just before it turns into Beşiktaş Caddesi.