The Ulu Cami (1197) is Sivas' oldest significant building, and one of Anatolia's oldest mosques. Built by the Danışmends, it's a large, low room with a forest of 50 columns. The super-fat brick minaret was added in 1213 and if you look at it from the southern side of the road you'll notice it has a very distinct tilt. Inside, 11 handmade stone bands surround the main prayer area and the ornate mihrab was discovered during renovations in 1955.