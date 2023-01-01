The Bürüciye Medresesi's monumental Seljuk gateway is a fitting entry to this medrese (seminary), built to teach 'positive sciences' in 1271. Inside, in a modest salon to the left of the entrance, is the tiled tomb of the building's sponsor, Iranian businessman Muzaffer Bürücerdi. The courtyard interior is often used for exhibitions and during the summer months it's used as a cafe. During the evening, when spotlights illuminate the building, it's a good place to sit back with a çay.