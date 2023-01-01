Commissioned by the Mongol-İlkhanid vizier Şemsettin Güveyni after defeating the Seljuks at the battle of Kosedağ, the Çifte Minare Medrese (1271) has a çifte (pair) of mighty red-brick and blue-tile minarets. In fact, that's about all that is left standing of this medrese (seminary), along with the elaborate portal front facade. Stand on the path between the Çifte and Şifaiye Medresesi to see the difference made by half a century and a shift in power.