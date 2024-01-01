Aliağa Cami

Central Anatolia

In the adjoining garden of this small 17th-century mosque are five graves, including that of the mosque's founder Haji Agha Mustafa Bey.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Şifaiye Medresesi

    Şifaiye Medresesi

    0.23 MILES

    Dating to 1218, this was one of the most important medical schools built by the Seljuks and was once Anatolia's foremost hospital.

  • Çifte Minare Medrese

    Çifte Minare Medrese

    0.24 MILES

    Commissioned by the Mongol-İlkhanid vizier Şemsettin Güveyni after defeating the Seljuks at the battle of Kosedağ, the Çifte Minare Medrese (1271) has a…

  • Bürüciye Medresesi

    Bürüciye Medresesi

    0.17 MILES

    The Bürüciye Medresesi's monumental Seljuk gateway is a fitting entry to this medrese (seminary), built to teach 'positive sciences' in 1271. Inside, in a…

  • Ulu Cami

    Ulu Cami

    0.33 MILES

    The Ulu Cami (1197) is Sivas' oldest significant building, and one of Anatolia's oldest mosques. Built by the Danışmends, it's a large, low room with a…

  • Gök Medrese

    Gök Medrese

    0.47 MILES

    Having been shuttered for years, the Gök Medrese was nearing the end of an extensive restoration project on our last visit. Built in 1271 at the behest of…

  • Subaşı Hanı

    Subaşı Hanı

    0.21 MILES

    This Ottoman-era han (caravanserai), with its timber and white-plaster facade, is still used as shop space for traders. Inside plenty of spice sellers…

  • Kale Cami

    Kale Cami

    0.19 MILES

    This squat Ottoman mosque (1580) was constructed by Sultan Murat III's grand vizier Mahmut Paşa.

  • Ahi Emir Ahmed Türbesi

    Ahi Emir Ahmed Türbesi

    0.41 MILES

    This 14th-century octagonal türbe (tomb) was built for Ahi Emir Ahmed, a Sufi leader from Khorasan who spent the last half of his life in Sivas.

