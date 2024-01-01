Stadium

Ephesus

Outside the Lower Gate, the stadium dates from the 2nd century AD. The Byzantines removed most of its finely cut stones to build the fortress and the Basilica of St John on Ayasuluk Hill. This 'quarrying' of precut building stone from older, often earthquake-ruined structures was a constant feature of Ephesian history. The stadium is not open to the public.

  • Turkey, Ephesus, Library of Celsus

    Ephesus

    0.39 MILES

    Of Turkey's hundreds of ancient cities and classical ruins, Ephesus is the grandest and best preserved. A Unesco-listed World Heritage Site, it's the best…

  • Library of Celsus

    Library of Celsus

    0.54 MILES

    This magnificent library dating from the early 2nd century AD, the best-known monument in Ephesus, has been extensively restored. Originally built as part…

  • The Temple of Athena in Priene.

    Priene

    20.04 MILES

    Priene enjoys a commanding position just below Mt Mykale, giving it a real natural grandeur. This Greco-Roman site is delightful to explore, with pine…

  • Ephesus terrace houses.

    Terraced Houses

    0.58 MILES

    The roofed complex here contains seven well-preserved Roman homes built on three terraces, which are well worth the extra visiting fee. As you ascend the…

  • Photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a visitor in the Tunnel of Eupalinos, which is situated in Samos, an island in the eastern Aegean, Greece. The Tunnel of Eupalinos is a water pipeline running through Mount Kastro in Samos, built in the 6th century BC to supply water to the ancient city of Samos. (Photo by Marios Lolos/Xinhua via Getty Images) 1240120216 wn

    Evpalinos Tunnel

    28.57 MILES

    In a word: extraordinary. In 524 BC, when Pythagorio (then called Samos) was the island’s capital and a bustling metropolis of 80,000, securing sources…

  • Ayasuluk Fortress

    Ayasuluk Fortress

    1.38 MILES

    Selçuk’s crowning achievement is accessed on the same ticket as the Basilica of St John, once the citadel's principal structure. Earlier and extensive…

  • Aerial view of Livadaki beach on the northwest coast of Samos.

    Livadaki Beach

    22.34 MILES

    Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters…

1. Gymnasium of Vedius

0.09 MILES

On a side road between the Lower Gate car park and the Selçuk road, this ruined 2nd-century-AD structure has exercise fields, baths, a lavatory, covered…

2. Sanctuary of the Mother Goddess Cybele

0.22 MILES

Excavations on the northern slope of Panayır Dağı (Mt Pion) overlooking the so-called Grotto of the Seven Sleepers have revealed stelae or sepulchral…

3. Lower Gate

0.31 MILES

This is the second, less frequented entrance to the ruins at Ephesus.

4. Theatre Gymnasium

0.33 MILES

You can pick out the foundations of this once-colossal structure, which was used for physical training and dates from around AD 125. A lot of excavation…

5. Church of St Mary

0.36 MILES

Northwest of the Lower Gate, a signposted path leads to the ruins of the Church of St Mary, also called the Double Church. The original building was a…

7. Great Theatre

0.39 MILES

Originally built under Hellenistic King Lysimachus, the Great Theatre was reconstructed by the Romans between AD 41 and 117 and it is thought St Paul…

8. Harbour Street

0.44 MILES

The 530m-long Harbour St was built by Byzantine Emperor Arcadius (r 395-408) to link the Great Theatre and the Middle Harbour Gate in a late attempt to…