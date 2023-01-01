Harbour Street

The 530m-long Harbour St was built by Byzantine Emperor Arcadius (r 395-408) to link the Great Theatre and the Middle Harbour Gate in a late attempt to revive the fading city. At the time, it was Ephesus' most lavish thoroughfare, with the poshest shops of imported goods, and illuminated at night by 50 lamps on its colonnades – the only city outside Rome and Antioch to have street lighting.

Look for the high column of the propylon (entry gate) at the end of the street to see how far inland the sea reached in ancient times.