3-Day South of Tunisia Guided Tour from Tunis

First Day : EL JEM – MATMATA - DOUZ Departure to El Jem, Visit of El Jem Amphitheatre. This monument built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa and ranks 3rd in the Empire after Rome and Verona. Departure to Matmata via Sfax. Brief stop. Arrival to Matmata, Lunch at hotel Sidi Driss, visit of troglodyte houses, This is where the troglodyte dwellings are located – either sunk into the soft rock of the hillside or in pit-style construction into the ground. Departure to Douz. (Optional camel rides in the desert. Paid on spot).Dinner & overnight at hotel. 2nd day :CHOTT EL JERID - TOZEUR: Breakfast at hotel, Crossing Saharan Oasis (Blidet, Nouil, Zaafrane). Brief stop en route to admire the mirage. Arrival to Tozeur. Guests can enjoy the tour of Oasis by carriage, possibility to visit the zoo of the desert. (Optional and paid on spot). Diner & overnight at hotel (FB basis). After lunch, free time to visit Tozeur medina and discover its ancient district. After dinner, possibility to visit « Dar Cherait » museum & medina « 1001 nuits » The fascinating Dar Cherait museum, housed in a restored mansion, has an extensive collection of pottery, antiques and rooms set up as replicas of scenes from traditional Tunisian life - past and present. Wandering about through these, beautiful scenes richly decorated to show the bedroom of the last bey, a palace scene, a typical kitchen and a Bedouin tent, Guests get a very convincing idea of Tunisia’s past & present (Optional) 3rd day : CHEBIKA- TAMERZA- GAFSA - KAIROUAN: Departure from Tozeur towards Saharan Atlas, arrival to Chebika & Tamerza and visit of beautiful exceptional canyons. Departure to Gafsa via Redayef & Metlaoui, lunch at restaurant. Departure to Kairouan, free for leisure. Continuation to Tunis.