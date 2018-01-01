Welcome to El Kef

High in the hills at an elevation of 780m, El Kef is topped by a storybook kasbah offering panoramic views. On the slope below is the medina, a maze of narrow cobbled streets and blue-shuttered low-rise buildings whose highlights include a fine museum that focuses on Berber culture, and Muslim, Christian and Jewish places of worship.

El Kef is one of Tunisia’s most underrated tourist destinations. Particularly friendly and with lots of local pride, it’s an excellent base for exploring the Roman sites of Dougga and Haidra as well as Jugurtha’s Table.

