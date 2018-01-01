Welcome to Kairouan
The medina is an interesting and beautiful place to wander, especially in the late afternoon when the sun creates shadows, highlighting the charming and ornate doors, and the blue-and-green window shutters and balconies. Kairouan has always been a place of travellers, whether here for trade or the purposes of pilgrimage, a city accustomed to people from far-off lands.
Kairouan activities
Departure to Kairouan from your Tunis accommodation. The visit starts with the last two 9th century Aghlabite Basins which were among the greatest waterworks of the middle Ages. The basins are seen from the top of the Tourist Information Building and they form an introduction to the foundation of Kairouan and its glorious age. Proceed to visit the 7th century Great Okba Mosque, the oldest one in North Africa. The clients will appreciate the powerful and beautiful expression of faith inherent in the 9th century building. Proceed to the nearby Sidi Sahbi, to visit the 17th-19th century building with its minaret & beautiful courtyards lined with green-blue tile work & white plaster stucco. Then on to the entrance of the Medina and the guided walk through the main street of the mystic Medina up to "Bir Barrouta". Free time is given for individual discovery & shopping at the Medina. Lunch at a local restaurant. Transfer to El Jem (70 km / 1h 15mn drive). El Jem’s amphitheatre is the main attraction and is one of Tunisia’s most often visited sites. This monumental amphitheatre, built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa, and ranks 3rd in the Empire after those of Rome and Verona. Being one of the last large amphitheatres built during the Roman era, its architectural design is an improvement over that of the Coliseum of Rome, though it is not a great deal smaller.
5 Days Private Tour of Tunisia
Tour Itinerary: 1st day (El Jem - Kairouan - Tozeur) Tour starts with pickup from Tunis to visit El Jem (Thysdrus) Roman amphitheater, the third biggest & the best-preserved one in the Roman world. then continue to Kairouan to visit the 9Th century Aghlabid basins.Moving to the grand mosque, the oldest in North Africa, continue to the nearby Sidi Sahbi (a companion of prophet Mohamed) with an introduction to some Tunisian traditions. LUNCH in Kairouan MedinaContinue to TozeurCheck-in for 1 night in Tozeur (El Mouradi Hotel ****)DINNER at the preferred accommodation 2nd day (Tozeur - Douz) BREAKFAST at the hotel then departure to Visit Chebika WaterfallsVisit of TamerzaVisit to Mides (Canyons)Continue to Tozeur for LUNCH then Horse-drawn Carriage tour in the Palm GrovesVisit of Ong jemel Star Wars desert setDeparture to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid)Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sandArrive to DouzVisit Douz Souk and enjoy a Camel or Quad TourCheck-in for 1 night in Douz (El Mouradi Douz ****)DINNER at the hotel 3rd day (Douz – Zmela) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to the sahara desert Continue through the huge charming dunes LUNCH in the middle of the desert Continue through the sand dunes Arrive at Zmela Camping Check-in for 1 night in Zmela (Zmela Camp) Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire 4th day (Zmela – Matmata - Tataouine) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground houseContinue to Ksar Halouf to visit the old castleContinue to Chenini to visit the 7th asleep mosque and museumCheck-in for 1 night in Tatatouine (Hotel Sangho Tataouine****)DINNER at the hotel 5th day (Tataouine – Gabes - Tunis) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to Gabes Visit of ‘Jara souk’, where you can purchase souvenirs, and discover the city.LUNCH in GabesTransfer to TunisDrop off at the selected hotel or location in Tunis.{END OF TOUR}
4 Days Tunisia Discovery
Tour Itinerary: 1st day (Tunis - Kairouan - Tozeur) Tour starts with pickup to visit Kairouan to visit the 9Th century Aghlabid basins. Moving to the grand mosque, the oldest in North Africa, continue to the nearby Sidi Sahbi (a companion of prophet Mohamed) with an introduction to some Tunisian traditions. LUNCH in Kairouan Medina Continue to Tozeur Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Tozeur (El Mouradi Hotel ****) DINNER at the preferred accommodation 2nd day (Tozeur - Douz) BREAKFAST at the hotel then departure to Visit Chebika Waterfalls Visit of Tamerza Waterfalls Visit to Mides (Canyons) Continue to Tozeur for LUNCH then Horse-drawn Carriage tour in the Palm Groves Visit of Ong jemel Star Wars desert set Departure from Tozeur to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid) Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sand Continue through the huge charming dunes Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Douz (Sahara desert Camping) 3rd day (Douz - Ksar Ghilane – Matmata - Tataouine) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground house Continue to Ksar Hadada to visit the old castle on top of a hill Continue to Chenini to visit the 7th asleep mosque and museum Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Tatatouine (Hotel Sangho Tataouine****) DINNER at the hotel 4th day(Tataouine – Gabes - El jem - Tunis) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure from Tataouine to Gabes Visit of ‘Jara souk’, where you can purchase souvenirs, and discover the city. LUNCH in Gabes Continue to El Jem (Thysdrus) to visit the Roman amphitheater, the third biggest & the best-preserved one in the Roman world. Transfer to Tunis Drop off at the selected hotel or location. {END OF TOUR}
Departure to Kairouan from your Tunis centrally located accommodation. The tour starts with the last two 9th century Aghlabid Basins which were among the greatest waterworks of the Middle Ages. The basins are seen from the top of the Tourist Information Building and they form an introduction to the foundation of Kairouan and its glorious age. Proceed to visit the 7th-century Great Okba Mosque, the oldest one in North Africa. Appreciate the powerful and beautiful expression of faith inherent in the 9th-century building. Proceed to the nearby Sidi Sahbi, to visit the 17th-19th-century building with its minaret & beautiful courtyards lined with green-blue tile work & white plaster stucco. Then on to the entrance of the Medina and the guided walk through the main street of the mystic Medina up to “Bir Barouta”. Free time is given for individual discovery & shopping at the Medina. Lunch at a local restaurant. Moving to El Jem (70 km / 1h 15mn drive). El Jem’s amphitheater is the main attraction and is one of Tunisia’s most often visited sites. This monumental amphitheater, built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa and ranks 3rd in the Empire after those of Rome and Verona. Being one of the last large amphitheaters built during the Roman era, its architectural design is an improvement over that of the Coliseum of Rome.