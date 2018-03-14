Welcome to Tunisia
Sadly, there have been a number of terrorist attacks in Tunisia is recent years, but many Western governments have now lifted their advisories for the most of the country.
Cap Bon Guided Day Tour from Tunis
Depart from Hotel Dar el Marsa or Hotel El Hana International Tunis for Kerkouane and visit the unique purely Punic site in Tunisia.Transfer to Haouaria and panoramic sightseeing of the Roman Quaries "Les Grottes", located at the tip of the peninsula! Continue on to Korbus where you will visit of the hot-spring "Ain El Atrous" which runs into the sea clients can enjoy washing their feet at the hot sea water. Head on to Nabeul, famous for its colorful pottery (40 mi/65 km from Tunis), considered as the richest city in pottery and see the local ceramics manufacturers before you continue to Hammamet, located 9 mi/15 km from Nabeul, originally known for its large number of hammams (public bathhouses), it has grown into one of Tunisia's most popular tourism centers. Its attractions include a small but well-preserved Medina, a wide sandy beach, and lots of colorful tourist shops. Hammamet has attracted many artists, including Paul Klee, Andre Gide and Frank Lloyd Wright, among others. Many modern artists have built their homes and studios here. Enjoy lunch before concluding your tour with a return back to the hotel in Tunis.
Private Arrival Transfer: Tunis Airport to Tunis Hotel
Upon arriving at Tunis Carthage airport, avoid lugging around your baggage and waiting in line for a taxi. Book this private airport transfer — available 24 hours daily and get to your destination in Tunis City quickly and in comfort.Private arrival transfer from Tunis city with meet and greet arrival. Ensure a no-stress Tunis arrival with a private transfer from the area’s main airports to your accommodation in Tunis City. Round-the-clock service is available, so even if you have late night or early morning arrival, your reservation is secure. At the time of booking, you'll receive confirmation and a voucher with your provider’s contact information to present to your driver at pickup. Then just relax and enjoy the ride.
Carthage and Sidi Bou Said Half-Day Guided Tour from Tunis
Departure to Carthage, located at 20 km from downtown Tunis. The visit starts at Byrsa Hill with an introduction to the Tunisian history and the story of foundation of Carthage, followed by a visit of Punic Habitations and Carthage National Museum. Continue (5mn drive) for a brief visit of the Punic ports. Continue (5mn drive) for a brief visit of the Anthonine Baths. Continue to the village of Sidi Bou Said, 5 km (10mn drive) from Carthage. Sidi Bou Said is perched high atop of a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean, this picturesque village is a delightful place for a leisurely stroll through winding cobbled streets. Its trademark white walls, contrasting sky blue doors and ornate window grids make for wonderfully inspiring setting. Wander around the boutiques for souvenirs or relax at a cliff-side Moorish café.
Bardo Museum and Medina Guided Half-Day Tour in Tunis
Departure to Bardo with your guide and driver from your Tunis accommodation. The Bardo museum is housed in the bey of Tunis’ former palace. Famous for its Roman mosaics taken from archaeological sites all over the country, it is widely considered as one of the best collections in the world. Just when you think that you’ve seen the best, the next room reveals something even more wondrous! Though the Bardo is primarily about mosaics, it also houses the most important finds from Tunisia’s archaeological sites. Continue to Medina with your professional guide (a roughly 5km, 15 minute drive to the heart of historic Tunis) one of the best preserved Islamic cities in the world. Walk through the meandering streets, viewing the architecture of some residential quarter, as well as the activity and excitement of the souk. Also see the great Mosque of Djamaa-ez-Zitouna, walking through Souk Echaouchia (Traditional cap makers market) and Souk El Attarine (Perfume market)!.
Full-Day Kairouan and El Jem Tour from Tunis
Departure to Kairouan from your Tunis accommodation. The visit starts with the last two 9th century Aghlabite Basins which were among the greatest waterworks of the middle Ages. The basins are seen from the top of the Tourist Information Building and they form an introduction to the foundation of Kairouan and its glorious age. Proceed to visit the 7th century Great Okba Mosque, the oldest one in North Africa. The clients will appreciate the powerful and beautiful expression of faith inherent in the 9th century building. Proceed to the nearby Sidi Sahbi, to visit the 17th-19th century building with its minaret & beautiful courtyards lined with green-blue tile work & white plaster stucco. Then on to the entrance of the Medina and the guided walk through the main street of the mystic Medina up to "Bir Barrouta". Free time is given for individual discovery & shopping at the Medina. Lunch at a local restaurant. Transfer to El Jem (70 km / 1h 15mn drive). El Jem’s amphitheatre is the main attraction and is one of Tunisia’s most often visited sites. This monumental amphitheatre, built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa, and ranks 3rd in the Empire after those of Rome and Verona. Being one of the last large amphitheatres built during the Roman era, its architectural design is an improvement over that of the Coliseum of Rome, though it is not a great deal smaller.
Dougga Guided Day Tour from Tunis
After hotel pickup in Tunis, depart in an air-conditioned minivan for Dougga, located a little less than two hours drive from the capital. On the way, stop at the Andalusian village of Testour, home to a famous mosque. Enjoy a cheese tasting in Testour to sample the specialty of the region.Continue to Dougga, a World Heritage Site that contains some of the largest Roman ruins in North Africa. Start at the theater, then continue to the Place de la Rose des Vents, the marketplace, the well-preserved Capitoline Temple, the Forum, the Public Baths, and the House of Trifolium. Hear from your guide about the Roman deities and life in ancient times.After sightseeing in Dougga, stop for lunch before heading back to Tunis where your tour ends with hotel drop-off.