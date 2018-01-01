Shaped like a giant jellyfish with its tentacles dangling south, gorgeous Vava’u (pronounced 'va-vuh-ooh') is a photo opportunity at every turn. Those tentacles comprise myriad islands (61 of them!) intertwined with turquoise waterways and encircling reefs – one of the most famed sheltered yachting grounds on the planet.

To really experience it, get out onto the water. Vava’u has it all: charter sailing, sea kayaking, game fishing, surfing, diving and swimming with whales are the names of the games. Bunk down in town or head out to one of the islands for a remote tropical stay.

Vava’u plays host to around 500 visiting yachts each year, mainly during the May to October season as trans-Pacific yachts blow through heading west. Port of Refuge is one of the safest harbours in the South Pacific, attracting more than its share of yachts during cyclone season (November to April).

Online, have a look at www.vavau.to.

