Hihifo, the contiguous suburban area south of Pangai, hides some archaeological relics seemingly of more interest to rooting pigs than anyone else. Hidden behind a low wire fence in a grove of ironwood on Loto Kolo Rd is Olovehi Tomb, the burial ground for people holding the noble title of Tuita.

Turn east at the Free Wesleyan Church on Holopeka Rd to find the circular Velata Mound Fortress, a 15th-century ditch-and-ridge fortification, typical of Tonga, Fiji and Samoa.