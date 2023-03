About 800m north of Pangai, the grave and monument of the imperious-looking Reverend Doctor Shirley Waldemar Baker (1836–1903), Tonga’s revered first prime minister and adviser to King George Tupou I, stands amid the graves of various 19th- and early-20th-century German and English traders and missionaries. A Tongan cemetery, with decorated sand and coral mounds, is directly opposite.