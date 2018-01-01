Welcome to ’Eua

Rugged ’Eua (pronounced 'a-wah'), 40km southeast of Tongatapu, is an unassuming slice of natural paradise. Known as ‘the forgotten island’, it's geologically the oldest island in Tonga (40 million years old!) and one of the oldest in the Pacific. There are steep hilly areas, cliff-top lookouts, hidden caves, sinkholes, a limestone arch and junglelike rainforest to explore. With its own species of plants, trees and the endemic koki (red shining parrot), ’Eua has a growing awareness of itself as a unique ecotourism destination.

Read More