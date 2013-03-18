Welcome to Tonga
Once you've shifted down into 'Tonga time', you'll find these islands awash with gorgeous beaches, low-key resorts, myriad snorkelling, diving, yachting and kayaking opportunities, hiking trails, rugged coastlines and affable locals (especially the kids!). Gear up for some active pursuits, then wind down with a cool sunset drink to the sound of waves folding over the reef. In Tonga, there really is nothing that can't wait until tomorrow.
Geothermal Highlights Tour If you have been to Rotorua before, or have seen geysers in Yellowstone or Iceland and want something slightly different, then this is a tour worth considering. Your tour starts from the end of the wharf, just outside the port's pedestrian gate. Pick up from the port area Transport in a small air-conditioned mini bus with a full commentary from your professional guide Stop to admire spectacular beaches and volcanoes Hear about New Zealand’s unique ecology created by 80 million years of isolation Pass through kiwi fruit orchards and hear about their economic importance to the region Learn about Maori culture, how they got to New Zealand and who their ancestors were (Polynesians populated many of the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga and Tahiti and even got as far east as South America) Visit the ‘Geothermal Wonderland’ of Wai-o-Tapu and time permitting, see Lady Knox geyser erupt (at 10:15 every day) Lunch at Wai-o-Tapu (not included) Drive to Rotorua and the Geothermal Village of Whakarewarewa. Have a fully guided tour of the village and see how the local Maori still use the boiling water for cooking, heating and bathing. Time permitting you have the option to enjoy a 30-minute cultural show. After Whakarewarewa, you will have a short guided tour of Rotorua, the lake front, Government Gardens and the old bath house, built after the 1886 eruption of Mt Tarawera. Drive back to your ship. Relaxing and sitting back as you go through rolling country side, native forest, pine plantations and landscape sculpted by numerous volcanic eruptions. Price includes drive/guide, entry to Wai-o-Tapu and Whakarewarewa, full commentary, pick and drop off at the port, entry to Te Puia, a bottle of mineral water and Wi-Fi on request
3-Hour Tongatapu East Coast and Anahulu Cave Tour
Enjoy a complimentary pick and drop off from your accommodation on the island of Tongatapu. You will firstly head out to the East Coast of Tonga which is the largest part of Tongatapu. The first stop is at Captain Cook Landing. Captain Cook named Tonga the friendly Islands because of the warm hospitality that he received on that day. Next stop is the Langi, the burial tomb of ancient Tongan Kings. The ancient royal tombs (Langi) at Lapaha on Tongatapu are one of the great ceremonial sites of the Pacific. Along with sacred monuments like Roi Mata’s Domain in Vanuatu or the tombs of Nan Madol in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Lapaha tombs symbolise the association between political and spiritual power that was held by royalty and high-chiefs in the Pacific. As a cultural landscape the massive coral structures are a link to the Tongan dynasties that created a huge maritime empire in the pacific in the 15th century.Next stop is the Ha'amonga 'o Maui one the most prominent sites on Tongatapu is the Ha’amonga ‘a Maui (Maui’s Burden). The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui is located on the eastern tip of Tongatapu Island near the villages of Niutoua and Afa. This is the area where the eleventh Tongan King (Tu’i Tonga Tu’itatui) had his seat of power. It is believed that Tu’i Tu’itatui built the structure in 1200 A.D. Legend relates to the physical strength of Tu’itatui who was reputed to have sat against a large stone slab, the ‘Maka Faakinanga’, which still stands near the Ha’amonga, and by striking out with a staff he kept his people at a safe distance for fear of assassination. Tu’i Tu’itatui translated is King Strike Knee. The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui has been scientifically interpreted as an early style sundial clock that recorded different seasonal changes. The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui fully acknowledges the sea position of Tongatapu and the exact observation of the morning sunrise on the shortest, midway and longest day. The last stop is the most famous cave in the South Pacific, Anahulu Cave. You will be able to enjoy a refreshing swim. Anahulu Cave known as the underground swimming pool is situated at the village of Haveluliku. This cavern of stalactites and stalagmites is located near the beach of the same name. It processes some of the most remarkable limestone and deep freshwater pools.
Shore Excursion: 3-Hour Tongatapu East Coast and Anahulu Cave Tour
Half-Day Anahulu Cave and Cultural Tour
Your half-day tour will begin with a pickup from your accommodation on the Island of Tongatapu. From here, head to the East Coast of Tonga, the largest part of Tongatapu. Stop at Captain Cook Landing, where the great English explorer landed on the 30th of April 1777.Your next historical stop is the Langi, the burial tomb of ancient Tongan Kings. The construction of the tombs at Lapaha are considered engineering wonders and date back to 1300BC. The ancient royal tombs (Langi) at Lapaha on Tongatapu are one of the great ceremonial sites of the Pacific. The Lapaha tombs symbolise the association between political and spiritual power that was held by royalty and high-chiefs in the Pacific. Stop at Anahulu Cave, also known as the ‘The Underground Swimming Pool’, situated at the village of Haveluliku. This cavern processes some of the most remarkable limestone and deep freshwater pools. You will be provided with a guide and torches or candle lights to light your way around the cave. Appropriate footwear is essential. The highlight of your half-day tour is a visit to the Anahulu Ancient Tonga Cultural Centre which is situated in the vicinity next to Anahulu Cave. A tour of the centre will give you an insight to the Tongan Culture. A traditional welcoming ceremony will be conducted in which you will experience and even participate in a Kava Ceremony which is followed by live demonstrations of tapa cloth making and mat weaving and other various exhibits on display at the center.Once your half-day tour is complete you will be taken back to your hotel safely.
Shore Excursion: Half-Day Anahulu Cave and Cultural Tour
Nukualofa Shore Excursion: Ancient Tonga Cultural Tour
Pick up from your cruise ship at 9:00amYour knowledgeable local Tongan guide will shower you with floral lei's and escort you to your air-conditioned vehicle. Cold bottled water and cold face towels will be provided to you complimentary.First stop will be by the Royal Palace, a wooden Palace, which was built in 1867, it's the official residence of the King of Tonga.Next a visit to the local market and check out the local handicrafts.Then get ready to step back in time as we head to Ancient Tonga. See a Tongan home and 'lali' demonstration, learn how tapa and coconut oil are made, and join in a kava ceremony and floor show. Learn to make your own traditional Lu and enjoy it at the end of the tour!After your tasty lunch, you will be returned to your cruise ship by 2:00pm