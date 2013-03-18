3-Hour Tongatapu East Coast and Anahulu Cave Tour

Enjoy a complimentary pick and drop off from your accommodation on the island of Tongatapu. You will firstly head out to the East Coast of Tonga which is the largest part of Tongatapu. The first stop is at Captain Cook Landing. Captain Cook named Tonga the friendly Islands because of the warm hospitality that he received on that day. Next stop is the Langi, the burial tomb of ancient Tongan Kings. The ancient royal tombs (Langi) at Lapaha on Tongatapu are one of the great ceremonial sites of the Pacific. Along with sacred monuments like Roi Mata’s Domain in Vanuatu or the tombs of Nan Madol in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Lapaha tombs symbolise the association between political and spiritual power that was held by royalty and high-chiefs in the Pacific. As a cultural landscape the massive coral structures are a link to the Tongan dynasties that created a huge maritime empire in the pacific in the 15th century.Next stop is the Ha'amonga 'o Maui one the most prominent sites on Tongatapu is the Ha’amonga ‘a Maui (Maui’s Burden). The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui is located on the eastern tip of Tongatapu Island near the villages of Niutoua and Afa. This is the area where the eleventh Tongan King (Tu’i Tonga Tu’itatui) had his seat of power. It is believed that Tu’i Tu’itatui built the structure in 1200 A.D. Legend relates to the physical strength of Tu’itatui who was reputed to have sat against a large stone slab, the ‘Maka Faakinanga’, which still stands near the Ha’amonga, and by striking out with a staff he kept his people at a safe distance for fear of assassination. Tu’i Tu’itatui translated is King Strike Knee. The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui has been scientifically interpreted as an early style sundial clock that recorded different seasonal changes. The Ha’amonga ‘a Maui fully acknowledges the sea position of Tongatapu and the exact observation of the morning sunrise on the shortest, midway and longest day. The last stop is the most famous cave in the South Pacific, Anahulu Cave. You will be able to enjoy a refreshing swim. Anahulu Cave known as the underground swimming pool is situated at the village of Haveluliku. This cavern of stalactites and stalagmites is located near the beach of the same name. It processes some of the most remarkable limestone and deep freshwater pools.