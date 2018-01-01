Welcome to Lomé
5-Day Guided Cultural and Voodoo Tour of Togo from Lome
Day 1: LomeArrival and welcome from lome tokoin airport, or by road from Ghana’s afloa border .or Benin where ever you are coming from you, will be met and assisted with customs and immigration formalities. You are transferred to your accommodation near the Atlantic Ocean with pleasant views of coconut trees.Day 2: Togoville - Agbanakin You check out and depart to Agbanakin a small village. You will stop at the last stronghold of slavery on the bay of Guinea. You will visit the house of the slaves (House Wood). You continue the trip in a canoe until you arrive in Togoville, the first capital of Togo under the German flag. Togoville is a city with a voodoo tradition. You will interact some voodoo priests where you will be given an explanation of their cult. You will meet the heir to the throne of King Mlapa who signed the contract of protectorate with the German exploratory Gustav Nachtigal. He will tell us about the history of Togo and lead us through the royal museum.Upon Arrival at Agbanakin, you will pay a courtesy call to the local chief of the village.Day 3: AgbanakinToday will be day of discovery of the village. Indeed the village has several voodoo temples and cloisters of the Zangbéto. The Zangbéto is a fetish for protection. The Voodoo watches over the village. In the night when the Zangbéto leaves the village nobody should is suppose to see them. They have a kind of magic. They wear masks of raffia palm all the body and look like a haystack. You will witness the the ceremony to demonstrate very mystical dances. The Zangbéto falls into trance and the masks fall away, but you cannot see the person under the mask. They have transformed to an animal (turtle, crocodile, crab, chicken… or a devil), you need to discover it yourself.After a tour in the village, you will depart by a canoe on the river Mono with fishermen for a traditional fishing and to discover the aquatic fauna.Late afternoon you will take part in the Zangbéto dance it will be a day not to be forgotten and once in life time you will need to definitely need a lot of photos.Day 4: LoméYou will depart to Lomé in the morning, you will visit the fetishes market (the first and biggest voodoo market in Africa). The charlatans, voodoo priests, traditional medicine men, adepts … the whole world comes here to procure the necessary ingredient for their fetishes or to prepare medicinal or love potions. You continue to them to the grand market of Lomé called "Marché des Nanas-Benz" and to the artistic village. The rest of the day is spent at the beachDay 5: DepartureDepending on your departure time, you check out to depart to the airport for customs and immigration formalities or cross the border to Ghana or Benin. You will be assisted. It will be time now to bid farewell to Lome .
13-Days Guided Cultural Discovery and Adventure Tour of Togo and Benin from Lome
Day 1: You are met upon arrival at the Lomé–tokoin international airport by your local guide and transferred to your hotel . Day 2 : Visit to market and museum You will head to Kara north of Togo.A stop over is made at Sokode where you visit the market. Sokode is a commercial center. Day 3 : City and sight seeing tour You have a city tour to discover the people ,their history and their city. You will not miss the seeing of Mountain Kabye . Day 4 : Traveling to savannah area with breathtaking views You will depart from your hotel and travel to a contrasting landscape of savannah surrounding a small locality .Day 5 : Discovery of caves ,and soukals - the traditional village homes You will observe monkeys on the hills near the camp. You will visit the Nano caves and Soukalas .Day 6 : Border crossing and safari drive Depart for Natitingou crossing of the border Togo-Benin .Continue the route to the Pendjari National Park, Biosphere Reserve . You will take a late afternoon safari drive.Day 7 : Game drive and swimming at a waterfall and local interaction . You will take game drive and there after you continue to a waterfall at Tanougo for a well-deserved swim .Day 8 : Visit and face to face interaction with tambermas of Koutammakou world heritage cultural landscape villages Your route will take you to the Togo – Benin border you continue your journey to the valley of Tambermas, called Koutammakou and classified since 2004 in the UNESCO world heritage as cultural and natural landscape.Day 9 : Cultural discovery of metallurgical trade of the ,and skillful black smiths of Bassar region Depart to Bassar where the inhabitants are considered as being skillful in black smiths. Visit their blast furnaces built in clay and fired with wood .Pottery is a common artisan activity in the region.Day 10 : You will be traveling further south to the region of the lush green forest . Today you will move to Kpalimé , region of green forests with breathtaking scenery , water falls , rivers ,mountains and artisanal activitiesDay 11 : Departure for the lovely African dream mountainous village Kouma Konda A village of Kloto for or a botanical walk and swim in the water falls . Day 12 : Trekking to villages and traditional evening music and dance You will trek from one village to another in the area of Mount Agou.Day 13 : Last Day in Kpalime You will take a City tour of Kpalimé- purase some souvenirs when you visit the local craftsmen . After you depart to Lome for your onward flight
6-Day Guided Walking And Trekking Tour of Togo from Accra
Day 1: Arrival and private transfer from Airport to Accra Accommodation. Day 2: Check out from hotel and depart for Kpalime via Ghana. Arrival and welcome at the border of Ghana – Volta Border Over night accommodation Day 3: Sightseeing at the Kouma Konda, the tourist village of Kloto. You will take easy walks in the village, and interact with both adults and children. The morning will be mainly for watching the local artisans making the arts and crafts. You will learn about the beliefs and meaning of their works all woven around the culture an beliefs of the locals ethnic pople in the area. Continue walking to Mount Kloto with have a wonderful panoramic 360° view and you will also discover in the group the region of Kloto and Volta in Ghana with the sight on the Grand Lac Volta. Day 4 : Kpalime outskirts Agomé - Yoh - AgouPétsi After breakfast you are transferred by car from Kpalime to a village at the outskirts of Kpalime and at the foot of Mount Kloto for trekking. Trek for five to six hours walking and trekking from village to village at the foot of Mountain Kloto.During the trek a picnic lunch will be served In the middle of the tropical forest . You return to your accommodation for your dinner. In the evening you will join or watch a local ethnic traditional dance and music, of the popular and happy Akpesse tribe, in a warm typical African ambiance .The experience will allow you to recover from the day's trek You will really live in the pure African tradition. Day 5: Trek (Kpétsi – Kpéta) Today will be your last morning for trekking. You will trek for four hours in the villages of Dzigbé and Dogbadzi and you will even trek to the top of the mountain. You will have more opportunities today to chat about the lifestyles of families at another community. In the afternoon you will interact with women at the village who will welcome you at their bio gas project site. There you will learn how to prepare their local native soap or the juice from exotic fruits. After you depart to your accommodation .Rest of the day is free Dinner and night in the hotel. Day 6: Kpalimé – Lomé – Accra Return to Ghana via Lomé. Sightseeing at the Grand market of Lomé where you will observe the local textile traders known as Nanas-Benz. After you go to the fetish market After lunch you cross the border. You will be assisted by your tour leader to pass-through customs and immigration facilities. Upon arrival in Accra you continue to the airport for your onward flight or your accommodation.
Lomé Discovery Tour: Nature and History in a Small City
Uncover the lush city of Kpalimé, renowned for its beautiful scenery and pleasant tropical climate. Visit a neo-Gothic church built by German colonizers in the early 20th century before strolling to the craft village to admire art made with finesse and dexterity by inspired artisans and to purchase a few unique souvenirs to bring home. After, travel to the mountain to visit Château Vial, the presidential château in the hills to the north of Kpalimé. Then, discover the serene Womé Waterfall by taxi-brousse, or share taxi. To arrive at this idyllic place (~1.5 hours away) you’ll need to climb steep stairs, so pack appropriate footwear—the waterfall is worth it! At the base of the falls, you can bathe in refreshing, crystalline water, surrounded by a majestic landscape. Later, before leaving, taste delicious, fine crafted local delicacies.Tour revenue helps fund Voisins Solidaires Togo’s humanitarian efforts and operating expenses.
Lomé City Tour: Experience the Pearl of West Africa
Discover Lomé, the vibrant capital of Togo that shines as bright during the day as it does at night! Lomé boasts museums, markets, nightclubs, and boutiques in addition to the beach and the great Port of Lomé. Visit the renowned and unforgettable Akodessewa Fetish Market, the largest Voodoo market in the world. Located in the heart of the city, this market is where you can go to find objects like leopard heads, elephant feet, and chimpanzee paws that are believed by traditional healers to possess the power to heal and protect. Then, visit the Woold Home, also known as the Maison des Esclaves (House of Slaves), the home of a 19th-century English slave trader once used as a prison to hold slaves captive. See Lomé’s notorious wells, then breathe in the fresh air of Lake Togo and go for a swim. Cross Lake Togo by canoe and explore the historic Voodoo village of Togoville. Later, as is customary at VS-Togo, attend a party rich in color and sound before your departure, hosted by volunteers at the organization. Tour revenue helps fund Voisins Solidaires Togo’s humanitarian efforts and operating expenses.
The Voodoo Trail
Get off the beaten track and into the hills, forests and villages that make up the 'Voodoo Trail' of West Africa for an immersive experience that few travellers get to have. Meet African royalty and witness tribal dancers fall into trance-like states as you enjoy an authentic cultural experience like no other. An expert CEO will guide you through the stunning landscape, helping with the cultural and lingual hurdles, ensuring you come away with deep insight into the origins of Africa’s mystical animist religions. This is a truly mind-blowing experience. Interested?