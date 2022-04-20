Den Bosch ('the Forest') is the commonly used short form of ’s-Hertogenbosch (Duke's Forest), though the trees have long gone and it's now the capital of Noord Brabant. It's best known as the birthplace of 15th-century painter Jheronimus van Aken, who later took his surname from the town and is remembered worldwide under the name Hieronymous (or Jeroen) Bosch for his surreal hell-scenes. As well as sights linked to him, the city also has a remarkable statue-festooned church, many attractive old streets, a great cafe-dining scene and some unique tunnel canals. The area was hotly contested during the Eighty Years' War, and you can still see where lines of fortifications followed the shape of the canals.