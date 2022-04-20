One of the finest churches in the Netherlands, this cathedral took from 1336 to 1550 to complete. The interior has late-Gothic stained-glass windows, an…
Den Bosch
Den Bosch ('the Forest') is the commonly used short form of ’s-Hertogenbosch (Duke's Forest), though the trees have long gone and it's now the capital of Noord Brabant. It's best known as the birthplace of 15th-century painter Jheronimus van Aken, who later took his surname from the town and is remembered worldwide under the name Hieronymous (or Jeroen) Bosch for his surreal hell-scenes. As well as sights linked to him, the city also has a remarkable statue-festooned church, many attractive old streets, a great cafe-dining scene and some unique tunnel canals. The area was hotly contested during the Eighty Years' War, and you can still see where lines of fortifications followed the shape of the canals.
Explore Den Bosch
- SSt Janskathedraal
One of the finest churches in the Netherlands, this cathedral took from 1336 to 1550 to complete. The interior has late-Gothic stained-glass windows, an…
- JJheronimus Bosch Art Center
Housed in the grand, century-old St Jacob's Church, this remarkable museum has reproductions of all 29 known Bosch paintings, brought to life by an…
- NNoordbrabants Museum
Housed in the 18th-century former governor's residence, this modern museum uses art and several immersive experiences to give interesting if sometimes…
- SStadhuis
At the southern edge of Den Bosch's vast, triangular market square, the spired town hall was given its classical baroque appearance in 1670.
- DDesign Museum Den Bosch
Opened in 2014 and rebranded in 2018, the museum's two large halls offer changing, interactive exhibitions focusing especially on ceramics and jewellery…
- HHieronymus Bosch Statue
In the main market square where he was once thought to have lived, this 1929 bronze statue of 15th-century painter Hieronymous Bosch is based on drawings…
