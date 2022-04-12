Home to two of the country's major cities – Rotterdam and Den Haag – and to many of its prettiest and most historic towns, Zuid-Holland (South Holland) is popular with domestic and international tourists alike. Along with the provinces of Noord-Holland (North Holland) and Utrecht, it is part of the Randstad, the economic and population heart of the Netherlands. Known for its architecture, museums, sandy beaches and bird-filled national parks, it is a region that richly rewards those who visit.