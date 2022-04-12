©R. de Bruijn_Photography/Shutterstock

South Holland

Home to two of the country's major cities – Rotterdam and Den Haag – and to many of its prettiest and most historic towns, Zuid-Holland (South Holland) is popular with domestic and international tourists alike. Along with the provinces of Noord-Holland (North Holland) and Utrecht, it is part of the Randstad, the economic and population heart of the Netherlands. Known for its architecture, museums, sandy beaches and bird-filled national parks, it is a region that richly rewards those who visit.

Explore South Holland

  • Van Nelle Fabriek

    Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…

  • Mauritshuis

    Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…

  • Sint Janskerk

    Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…

  • Museum Boijmans van Beuningen

    The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…

  • Escher in Het Paleis

    Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…

  • K

    Kinderdijk

    One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…

  • H

    Huis Sonneveld

    When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…

  • M

    Museum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU

    Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…

  • R

    Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

    Home to the Rijksmuseum's collection of Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Egyptian artefacts, this museum is best known for its Egyptian halls, which include the…

