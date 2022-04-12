This captivating museum consists of two sections, 300m apart: open-air Buitenmuseum, with more than 130 rebuilt and relocated dwellings and workshops, and…
North Holland
Its lively capital, Haarlem, aside, this province has enough historic towns and attractions to fill a week or more of touring.
Explore North Holland
- Zuiderzeemuseum
This captivating museum consists of two sections, 300m apart: open-air Buitenmuseum, with more than 130 rebuilt and relocated dwellings and workshops, and…
- Texel Dunes National Park
The patchwork of dune-scape running along the western coast of the island is a prime reason for visiting Texel. Salt fens and heath alternate with velvety…
- Ecomare
Initially created as a refuge for sick seals retrieved from the Waddenzee, Ecomare has expanded into an impressive nature centre devoted to the…
- MMuseum BroekerVeiling
The waterlogged area north of Alkmaar was once home to 15,000 tiny, yet productive, farms, each one an island, whose farmers tended their crops by rowboat…
- ZZaanse Schans Windmills
The working, inhabited village Zaanse Schans functions as a windmill gallery on the Zaan river. You can explore the authentic windmills at your own pace,…
- MMuiderslot
Built in 1280 by Count Floris V, son of Willem II, the exceptionally preserved moated fortress Muiderslot is equipped with round towers, a French…
- FFrans Hals Museum – Hof
A must for anyone interested in the Dutch Masters, this superb museum is located in the poorhouse where Hals spent his final years. The collection focuses…
- KKaap Skil Museum Van Jutters & Zeelui
A stunning slatted-timber-encased reception building made from recycled materials frames the superb Maritime and Beachcombers Museum. Its extraordinary…
- GGrote Kerk van St Bavo
Topped by a towering 50m-high steeple, the Gothic Grote Kerk van St Bavo contains some fine Renaissance artworks, but the star attraction is its stunning…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Holland.
