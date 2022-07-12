© iStock

Limburg

Jutting a long finger south, the Limburg 'appendix' was created as a geopolitical quirk in 1839 to link the major historical city of Maastricht to the rest of the Netherlands. The hills and forests of southern Limburg make for excellent hiking and biking and the Drielandenpunt where the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany converge is the country's highest hill, though at just 323m that's not exactly Alpine.

Clinging to the Maas river, the narrow northern 'neck' of Limburg is mostly a no-nonsense place of industry and agriculture. Venlo, the major North Limburg town, has a somewhat bedraggled feel but retains a small historic quarter near the train station, and, like Roermond with its giant mall, is a popular destination for German cross-border shopping sprees. Thorn is one of the province's prettiest mall towns while Valkenburg is a popular rural tourism centre.

Explore Limburg

  • S

    St Servaasbasiliek

    Built above and around the shrine of St Servaas (Servatius), the first bishop of Maastricht, the basilica presents an architectural pastiche whose…

  • O

    Onze Lieve Vrouwebasiliek

    Dominating an intimate cafe-filled square, this millennium-old basilica-church is a fabulous example of Mosan architecture, made 'extra authentic' through…

  • T

    Thorn

    If you're driving between Maastricht and Eindhoven, the very pretty historic village of Thorn (pronounced To-ren) makes a delightful short detour. Once…

  • M

    Maastricht Underground

    Maastricht Underground runs spooky, amusing and fascinating tours into sections of the vast tunnel network beneath St-Pietersberg massif. Departures run…

  • F

    Fort St Pieter

    Set within a deep-cut dry moat, this hefty five-sided brick fort once formed the city's southern defence and is linked to a network of underground tunnels…

  • K

    Kasteel van Valkenburg

    These modest 11th- and 12th-century ruins sit on a small knoll directly above central Valkenburg giving the little town its visual focus, especially when…

  • C

    Cuypershuis

    Prolific Roermond-born architect Pierre Cuypers (1827–1921) is best known for building Amsterdam's Centraal Station and Rijksmuseum but he also restored…

  • Z

    Zonneberg Caves

    This gigantic network of quarry-tunnels date back centuries but are most intriguing for their occasional charcoal murals and the stories linked to their…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Limburg.

