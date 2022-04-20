Pottery lovers will adore the Netherlands ceramics museum. Here you'll find the largest collection of tiles on the planet, an unparalleled selection of…
Leeuwarden
An unexpected combination of style, gritty back alleys, cafe-lined canals and urban renewal, Friesland's capital is well worth a visit. Its superb trinity of museums and inventive cultural projects left over from a fabulous year as European Capital of Culture in 2018 are fascinating to explore. A continuous flow of cyclists ride happily along the broad paths that flank the city's canals, whose tunnels are atmospherically illuminated purple at night. Stick around and sample some of the northern hospitality, easily found in Leeuwarden's many bars and cafes throbbing with fun-loving Liwwadders (as people from Leeuwarden are officially known).
Explore Leeuwarden
- Keramiek Museum Princessehof
- BBlokhuispoort
- Fries Museum
- Oldehove
- NNatuurmuseum Fryslân
- OObe Paviljoen
- HHistorisch Centrum
- DDe Waag
Keramiek Museum Princessehof
Blokhuispoort
Fries Museum
Oldehove
Natuurmuseum Fryslân
Obe Paviljoen
Historisch Centrum
De Waag
