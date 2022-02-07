A visit to Hoge Veluwe easily fills an entire day. Highlights include scenic cycling and hiking through pine forests and past unexpected open-drift sand…
Gelderland
The largest Dutch province, Gelderland embraces a lush green landscape of vast heathlands, forests, corn fields and meandering dykes. During WWII, its capital, Arnhem, was heavily bombed and its river bridges destroyed during the disastrous Operation Market Garden, but the town has since risen from the ashes to become a sparky, modern place with appealing museums and parks.
To the north lies the serene Hoge Veluwe National Park, home to one the country's best art museums and sculpture parks, and a myriad of nature-rich cycling and walking trails. In the south of the province, practically within spitting distance of the border with Germany, big city Nijmegen on the banks of the Waal River honours its distant Roman origins and buzzes with creative energy thanks to its notable student population.
Explore Gelderland
- Hoge Veluwe National Park
A visit to Hoge Veluwe easily fills an entire day. Highlights include scenic cycling and hiking through pine forests and past unexpected open-drift sand…
- KKröller-Müller Museum
Nestled between trees, this striking museum has works by some of the greatest painters of several centuries, from Bruyn the Elder to Picasso. Its Van Gogh…
- AAirborne Museum Hartenstein
Inside a 19th-century, primrose-yellow mansion used by both the British and the Germans as HQ during Operation Market Garden, this much-visited museum…
- HHonigcomplex
No address reflects the city's youthful zest more than this soup factory-turned-entrepreneurial hub, 1.5km west of Grote Markt by the river. Until 2022…
- NNationaal Fietsmuseum Velorama
Down by the riverfront is this museum with more than 250 bicycles: everything from 19th-century wooden contraptions and hand-propelled bikes to an entire…
- NNational Liberation Museum 1944–45
An essential for anyone keen to learn about the region's WWII history, the National Liberation Museum is divided into three parts. The introductory, red…
- PPaleis Het Loo
This dazzling palace, 3.5km north of downtown Apeldoorn, was built in 1685 for William III, and Queen Wilhelmina lived here until 1962. Until 2021 its…
- JJohn Frostbrug
The modern and busy replacement for the infamous 'bridge too far' may not look too dramatic, but its symbolic value is immense. This would have been the…
- NNederlands Openluchtmuseum
The village-sized open-air museum, 7km north of the train station, showcases a nationwide collection of buildings and artefacts, with everything from…
