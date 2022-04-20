The 'forgotten' provinces of the central Netherlands, Overijssel and Gelderland, combine historic trade centres of abundant cultural wealth with natural beauty. Hoge Veluwe National Park, containing the Kröller-Müller Museum (with one of the world's finest Van Gogh collections), should star in any Dutch itinerary.

Deventer, Zwolle and Kampen are centuries-old towns, filled with atmospheric buildings that recall their heritage as members of the Hanseatic League. Nijmegen has a waterfront vibe, masses of students and an annual march that now takes the form of a week-long party. On the other side of history, there are many WWII memorials and locations to contemplate around Arnhem.

Cut through by the Waal and IJssel rivers and their tributaries, this region also offers splendid cycling routes, particularly along the marshy banks of the Waal east of Nijmegen and the IJssel delta north of Kampen, a remote protected are laced with silvery channels.