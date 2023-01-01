Fashion for Good

The world’s first sustainable fashion museum delves into the history of fashion, the latest industry technology and innovation, and the stories behind day-to-day clothing, such as the T-shirt. The colourful and interactive exhibition may make you think twice about your own consumer behaviour, highlighting, for example, that garments travel an average of 14,000km and are handled by 100 people before you buy them. Visitors leave with a personalised 'sustainable fashion action plan', encouraging you to make environmentally conscious fashion choices.