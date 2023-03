Inside Cayenne's market, shoppers will find a vibrant jumble of Amerindian basketry, African-style paintings and carvings, piles of spices at great prices, and soup stalls that serve up the best Vietnamese pho (from €4) in the Guianas. Dark aisles of fruit and vegetable stands – overflowing with daikon, bok choy and bean sprouts – look more like Southeast Asia than South America. Annoyingly, it's only open three days a week.