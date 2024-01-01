Fort Diamant

French Guiana

LoginSave

The renovated historical ruins at Fort Diamant, an old coastal battery dating from the early 19th century, are along the main beach road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    7.47 MILES

    Inside Cayenne's market, shoppers will find a vibrant jumble of Amerindian basketry, African-style paintings and carvings, piles of spices at great prices…

  • Trésor & Kaw Nature Reserves

    Trésor & Kaw Nature Reserves

    29.98 MILES

    The Trésor Nature Reserve is one of French Guiana's most accessible primary rainforest areas, and wandering its 1.75km botanical trail is a great way to…

  • Fort Cépérou

    Fort Cépérou

    7.63 MILES

    Off the gardened Place Léopold Héder are the remains of Fort Cépérou, perched on land bought in 1643 from the Galibi people by the first French colonists…

  • Musée Départemental

    Musée Départemental

    7.53 MILES

    The Musée Départemental features a frighteningly large stuffed black caiman, as well as other preserved local critters, an ethno-botanical display and an…

  • Grand Matoury Nature Reserve

    Grand Matoury Nature Reserve

    7.5 MILES

    This 234m hill rises steeply behind Matoury and is covered with thick primal forest. Two well-marked walking routes take you up to the top and make for a…

  • Musée des Cultures Guyanaises

    Musée des Cultures Guyanaises

    7.33 MILES

    The small and unexceptional Musée des Cultures Guyanaises is devoted to Guiana's early history, from its geologic formation through precolonial,…

  • Plage Montjoly

    Plage Montjoly

    4.39 MILES

    The best beach in the area gets busy on weekends and holidays but is otherwise empty. The water is shallow and murky but there are a few deeper areas that…

  • Le Planeur Bleu

    Le Planeur Bleu

    25.92 MILES

    A fun museum featuring lots of insects, dead and alive. Myriad species of butterflies flutter around the butterfly garden, and you can even hold a live…

View more attractions

Nearby French Guiana attractions

1. Plage Montjoly

4.39 MILES

The best beach in the area gets busy on weekends and holidays but is otherwise empty. The water is shallow and murky but there are a few deeper areas that…

2. Botanical Gardens

6.83 MILES

The sizable Botanical Gardens, built in 1879 and renovated in 2009, today flourish with tropical Guianese flora, including many species of palms.

3. Musée des Cultures Guyanaises

7.33 MILES

The small and unexceptional Musée des Cultures Guyanaises is devoted to Guiana's early history, from its geologic formation through precolonial,…

4. Central Market

7.47 MILES

Inside Cayenne's market, shoppers will find a vibrant jumble of Amerindian basketry, African-style paintings and carvings, piles of spices at great prices…

5. Grand Matoury Nature Reserve

7.5 MILES

This 234m hill rises steeply behind Matoury and is covered with thick primal forest. Two well-marked walking routes take you up to the top and make for a…

6. Musée Départemental

7.53 MILES

The Musée Départemental features a frighteningly large stuffed black caiman, as well as other preserved local critters, an ethno-botanical display and an…

7. Fort Cépérou

7.63 MILES

Off the gardened Place Léopold Héder are the remains of Fort Cépérou, perched on land bought in 1643 from the Galibi people by the first French colonists…

8. Le Planeur Bleu

25.92 MILES

A fun museum featuring lots of insects, dead and alive. Myriad species of butterflies flutter around the butterfly garden, and you can even hold a live…