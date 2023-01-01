Suan Sawan

A more adventurous destination than the famous Suan Hin Pha Ngam, the walking path through 'Heavenly Garden' requires a little climbing over rocks and through some caves and it crosses several metal walkways. At the end there's a great scenic viewpoint and a forest where monkeys are sometimes seen. The guided trip takes about 90 minutes and you should bring a torch, though you can get through without one.

It's always open, but sometimes the guides step out of the office; so if no one is around when you arrive, ask someone in the village to call a guide. The trail is not appropriate for small children, though shorter, easier walks can be done.