Capped off by its eponymous peak, Phu Kradueng National Park covers a high-altitude plateau cut through with trails and peppered with cliffs and waterfalls. Rising to 1316m, Thailand’s second national park is always cool at its highest reaches (average year-round temperature is 20°C), where its flora is more typical of a temperate zone and wildlife is fairly abundant. Despite its remoteness, it's a very popular park with camping space for 5000 people, plus lots of bungalows.