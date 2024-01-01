Nam Tok Haew Sai

Khon Kaen Province

LoginSave

Nam Tok Haew Sai, about 900m from the roadside parking area, is a beautiful waterfall dropping about 20m over naturally layered rock. Further down the same trail is smaller Nam Tok Sai Thong. They're really only worth seeing during or just after the rainy season, but the walk is pleasant any time.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Suan Sawan

    Suan Sawan

    26.43 MILES

    A more adventurous destination than the famous Suan Hin Pha Ngam, the walking path through 'Heavenly Garden' requires a little climbing over rocks and…

  • Nam Nao National Park

    Nam Nao National Park

    9.51 MILES

    Unheralded Nam Nao National Park is one of Thailand's most wildlife-rich parks, although its remote location means it never gets busy. Good visibility and…

  • Suan Hin Pha Ngam

    Suan Hin Pha Ngam

    26.06 MILES

    The actual 'Beautiful Rock Garden', which lent its name to the greater region, is a strange patch of eroded rocks known to Thais as Kunming Mueang Thai, …

  • Phu Kradueng National Park

    Phu Kradueng National Park

    15.28 MILES

    Capped off by its eponymous peak, Phu Kradueng National Park covers a high-altitude plateau cut through with trails and peppered with cliffs and…

  • Phu Khor Viewpoint

    Phu Khor Viewpoint

    10.5 MILES

    A gorgeous view at any time, Phu Khor is mostly visited at sunrise. The big mountain on the horizon is Phu Kradueng. Phu Khor is 5km west of the visitors…

  • Tham Pha Hong Viewpoint

    Tham Pha Hong Viewpoint

    13.64 MILES

    Eleven kilometres west of the visitors centre, this is the nearest place to get a good sunset view. Pickup trucks deliver people to the viewpoint for 70B…

  • Nam Tok Phiang Din

    Nam Tok Phiang Din

    27.15 MILES

    Two kilometres north of the Suan Hin Pha Ngam visitors centre, at the end of the paved road, is the biggest waterfall in the area. Although it's not a…

View more attractions

Nearby Khon Kaen Province attractions

1. Nam Nao National Park

9.51 MILES

Unheralded Nam Nao National Park is one of Thailand's most wildlife-rich parks, although its remote location means it never gets busy. Good visibility and…

2. Phu Khor Viewpoint

10.5 MILES

A gorgeous view at any time, Phu Khor is mostly visited at sunrise. The big mountain on the horizon is Phu Kradueng. Phu Khor is 5km west of the visitors…

3. Tham Pha Hong Viewpoint

13.64 MILES

Eleven kilometres west of the visitors centre, this is the nearest place to get a good sunset view. Pickup trucks deliver people to the viewpoint for 70B…

4. Phu Kradueng National Park

15.28 MILES

Capped off by its eponymous peak, Phu Kradueng National Park covers a high-altitude plateau cut through with trails and peppered with cliffs and…

5. Suan Hin Pha Ngam

26.06 MILES

The actual 'Beautiful Rock Garden', which lent its name to the greater region, is a strange patch of eroded rocks known to Thais as Kunming Mueang Thai, …

6. Suan Sawan

26.43 MILES

A more adventurous destination than the famous Suan Hin Pha Ngam, the walking path through 'Heavenly Garden' requires a little climbing over rocks and…

7. Nam Tok Phiang Din

27.15 MILES

Two kilometres north of the Suan Hin Pha Ngam visitors centre, at the end of the paved road, is the biggest waterfall in the area. Although it's not a…