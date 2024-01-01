Nam Tok Haew Sai, about 900m from the roadside parking area, is a beautiful waterfall dropping about 20m over naturally layered rock. Further down the same trail is smaller Nam Tok Sai Thong. They're really only worth seeing during or just after the rainy season, but the walk is pleasant any time.
Nam Tok Haew Sai
Khon Kaen Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.43 MILES
A more adventurous destination than the famous Suan Hin Pha Ngam, the walking path through 'Heavenly Garden' requires a little climbing over rocks and…
9.51 MILES
Unheralded Nam Nao National Park is one of Thailand's most wildlife-rich parks, although its remote location means it never gets busy. Good visibility and…
26.06 MILES
The actual 'Beautiful Rock Garden', which lent its name to the greater region, is a strange patch of eroded rocks known to Thais as Kunming Mueang Thai, …
15.28 MILES
Capped off by its eponymous peak, Phu Kradueng National Park covers a high-altitude plateau cut through with trails and peppered with cliffs and…
10.5 MILES
A gorgeous view at any time, Phu Khor is mostly visited at sunrise. The big mountain on the horizon is Phu Kradueng. Phu Khor is 5km west of the visitors…
13.64 MILES
Eleven kilometres west of the visitors centre, this is the nearest place to get a good sunset view. Pickup trucks deliver people to the viewpoint for 70B…
27.15 MILES
Two kilometres north of the Suan Hin Pha Ngam visitors centre, at the end of the paved road, is the biggest waterfall in the area. Although it's not a…
Nearby Khon Kaen Province attractions
