Unheralded Nam Nao National Park is one of Thailand's most wildlife-rich parks, although its remote location means it never gets busy. Good visibility and a diverse species list make it one of the best birdwatching destinations in Thailand, and with a little luck you might see elephants, gaur, Asian jackals, porcupines and barking deer. Add the well-maintained hiking trails, large waterfall, gorgeous sunrise and good accommodation and you've got one of Thailand's best national parks.