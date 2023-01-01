Wat Sri Khom Kham

Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao Ton Luang, the largest Chiang Saen–era Buddha statue in the country. It stands 18m high and legend has it that the construction of the statue took more than 30 years. It’s not the most beautiful or well-proportioned Buddha image in Thailand, but it certainly is impressive.

The ordination hall that's elevated over Kwan Phayao features graceful modern wall paintings. Also on the grounds of the wát is a Buddhist sculpture garden that includes gory, larger-than-life depictions of Buddhist hell.

The temple is about 2km from the northern end of Th Chaykawan.