This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is artificially controlled – otherwise the wetlands would go dry outside of the wet season. Framed by mountains, the swamp is in fact more scenic than the name suggests and is the setting for what must be among the most beautiful sunsets in Northern Thailand.

Rowing crews can be seen practising in the evenings, and there’s a pier at the southern end of Th Chaykawan where there are boat rides to what remains of Wat Tiloke Aram, a submerged 500-year-old temple. There are ambitious plans to rebuild the temple, one of many submerged religious structures in Kwan Phayao.

In addition to lost Buddhist artefacts, there are at least 50 types of fish native to these waters, and there’s a small fish breeding area, where for 5B you can feed the fish.