Chae Son National Park

Mae Kampong

Above Mae Kampong, this peaceful park has a lodge offering rooms (from 900B), while natural attractions include hot springs, waterfalls and jungle trails.

  • Kwan Phayao

    Kwan Phayao

    15.54 MILES

    This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…

  • Wat Sri Khom Kham

    Wat Sri Khom Kham

    16.06 MILES

    Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…

  • Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    15.97 MILES

    This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two ­embracing crabs labelled …

  • Wat Li

    Wat Li

    15.96 MILES

    Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang…

  • Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    16.57 MILES

    This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.

