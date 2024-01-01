Wat Li

Phayao

LoginSave

Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang Saen era.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kwan Phayao

    Kwan Phayao

    2.2 MILES

    This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…

  • Wat Sri Khom Kham

    Wat Sri Khom Kham

    1.19 MILES

    Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…

  • Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    1.03 MILES

    This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two ­embracing crabs labelled …

  • Chae Son National Park

    Chae Son National Park

    15.96 MILES

    Above Mae Kampong, this peaceful park has a lodge offering rooms (from 900B), while natural attractions include hot springs, waterfalls and jungle trails.

  • Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    1.46 MILES

    This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.

View more attractions

Nearby Phayao attractions

1. Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

1.03 MILES

This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two ­embracing crabs labelled …

2. Wat Sri Khom Kham

1.19 MILES

Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…

3. Wat Phra That Jom Thong

1.46 MILES

This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.

4. Kwan Phayao

2.2 MILES

This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…

5. Chae Son National Park

15.96 MILES

Above Mae Kampong, this peaceful park has a lodge offering rooms (from 900B), while natural attractions include hot springs, waterfalls and jungle trails.