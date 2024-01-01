Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang Saen era.
Wat Li
Phayao
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.2 MILES
This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…
1.19 MILES
Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…
Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall
1.03 MILES
This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two embracing crabs labelled …
15.96 MILES
Above Mae Kampong, this peaceful park has a lodge offering rooms (from 900B), while natural attractions include hot springs, waterfalls and jungle trails.
1.46 MILES
This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.
Nearby Phayao attractions
1. Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall
1.03 MILES
This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two embracing crabs labelled …
1.19 MILES
Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…
1.46 MILES
This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.
2.2 MILES
This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…
15.96 MILES
Above Mae Kampong, this peaceful park has a lodge offering rooms (from 900B), while natural attractions include hot springs, waterfalls and jungle trails.