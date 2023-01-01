Down at the south end of the lake, Phra Mahathat Kaen Nakhon, the gorgeous nine-storey stupa at the heart of this important temple, makes this Khon Kaen's one must-see attraction. It features enlightening modern murals depicting Isan culture and Khon Kaen's history; various historical displays, including a collection of rare Buddha images on the 4th floor; and a 9th-floor observation deck. The monks open the door to the upper floors when they are ready, which is roughly 7.30am to 5pm.
Wat Nong Wang
Top choice in Khon Kaen
Share