Ton Tann Art Space & Gallery

This gallery is in the big stilted building at Ton Tann Green Market. Because of its location, it's the most popular art gallery in the city.

  • Wat Nong Wang

    Wat Nong Wang

    1.25 MILES

    Down at the south end of the lake, Phra Mahathat Kaen Nakhon, the gorgeous nine-storey stupa at the heart of this important temple, makes this Khon Kaen's…

  • Walking Street Market

    Walking Street Market

    1.85 MILES

    In the spirit of Chiang Mai's weekend street markets (but not touristy like them), hundreds of vendors take over Th Na Sunratchakan. Many of them sell…

  • Hin Chang Si

    Hin Chang Si

    21.28 MILES

    The core attraction of Nam Phong National Park and the nearest nature reserve to Khon Kaen city, the Hin Chang Si ('Elephant-Rubbing Rock') area is full…

  • Wat Pho Ban Nontan

    Wat Pho Ban Nontan

    1.51 MILES

    Just off the lake, this peaceful tree-filled temple and noted meditation centre pre-dates the city and has a săh·lah like no other in Thailand. The ground…

  • Bueng Kaen Nakhon

    Bueng Kaen Nakhon

    1.18 MILES

    This 100-hectare lake is the most pleasant place in town to spend some time, and the paths hugging its shore link quite a few interesting spots. There's…

  • Sala Mai Thai

    Sala Mai Thai

    26.51 MILES

    At this silk-weaving museum 1km west of town you can learn about the entire silk-making process and even take a turn at a loom. The main room is mostly a…

  • Wat Pa Thama Uthayan

    Wat Pa Thama Uthayan

    8.35 MILES

    Spread over the vast grounds of this peaceful temple, 10km north of the city, are many beautiful monuments, including a 23m-tall white walking Buddha…

  • Khon Kaen National Museum

    Khon Kaen National Museum

    2.28 MILES

    This collection of artefacts spans prehistoric times to the present. Highlights are Ban Chiang–era pottery and a beautiful Dvaravati bai săir·mah (temple…

1. City Pillar Shrine

1.04 MILES

Khon Kaen's city pillar shrine is fancier and more frequented than those of most northeastern cities. As thanks for large wishes granted or success in…

2. Mahesak Shrine

1.04 MILES

This modern Khmer-style prang is dedicated to the god Indra, who is very important in Theravada Buddhism. It's almost spooky at night.

3. Wat That

1.1 MILES

This old temple has a soaring bóht and chedi. The latter, dating to 1789 but completely rebuilt in modern times, is surrounded by a cloister featuring…

7. Hong Moon Mung

1.31 MILES

Inside the amphitheatre at Bueng Kaen Nakhon lake, this well-executed museum about Khon Kaen provides a good introduction to Isan, with dioramas and…

8. Sanjao Bueng Tao Gong Ma

1.4 MILES

This is Khon Kaen's biggest and most impressive Chinese temple. It's beautiful at night, and you can sometimes see people practising dragon and lion…