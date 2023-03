At this silk-weaving museum 1km west of town you can learn about the entire silk-making process and even take a turn at a loom. The main room is mostly a store selling fabrics and finished clothing, but it also has a display of most of the wooden contraptions used to spin, tie-dye and weave silk by hand. A room upstairs catalogues traditional mát·mèe patterns.

Out back are a pair of old wooden houses holding various traditional household items, but you'll have to ask the staff to open them.