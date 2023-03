Spread over the vast grounds of this peaceful temple, 10km north of the city, are many beautiful monuments, including a 23m-tall white walking Buddha image, and many sculptures aimed at children. It has become a well-known meditation centre. Take sŏrng·tăa·ou 4 (15B) from Namuang or Prachasamoson streets; be sure to tell the driver where you are going since not all of them go that far.