Welcome to Chiang Rai Province
Top experiences in Chiang Rai Province
Chiang Rai Province activities
Chiang Rai Small-Group Tour from Chiang Mai with Boat Ride
Your day trip to Chiang Rai Province starts with hotel pickup in Chiang Mai city in the morning. Travel by air-conditioned minivan with a small group limited to nine people to ensure a personalized experience with your guide. Along the way, enjoy the stunning scenery of Northern Thailand during your 3-hour drive to Chiang Rai and along the way (1 hours after leaving Chiang Mai) take a short break at Mae Khachan Hot Spring and then, continue to Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple. Privately owned by a famous Thai artist, the gorgeous structure is decorated with glass pieces. After a look around, head to Chiang Saen where the ruins of an ancient city date back to the Chiang Saen Kingdom, which connected to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Lanna. Lunch is served at a local restaurant including a selected menu of Thai dishes that your guide can explain. (or alternative option with the international buffet lunch at the Imperial Golden Triangle Resort). After lunch, continue on to a temple with an overlook for views of the Golden Triangle, the point at which the Ruag and Mae Khong rivers meet and where Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand converge. Continue by long-tail boat on a trip down the Khong River and stop at a Laos village (please bring your passport). Finally, you will visit the Opium House, a private museum on the former opium trade, followed by return transport to Chiang Mai (we will make another stop on half of the way for some drinks and refreshment) before continue driving and drop-off at your hotel.
Myanmar Temples & Golden Triangle Private Tour from Chiang Rai
Your experienced guide picks you up from your Chiang Rai hotel by private car and takes you to the Thai-Myanmar border. Once you cross into Tachileik, Myanmar, zip around in a tuk tuk – a three-wheeled unenclosed taxi –to see several temples and glimpses of Burmese life. At your first stop, the Temple of the Enrobed Elephant, marvel at the intricate gold-trimmed building as your guide explains the architectural details. Next you’ll see the Maha Muni pagoda, a fine example of typical Burmese temple architecture. Continue to Tachileik’s replica of the Shwedagon Pagoda – a famous gilded stupa in Yangon, Myanmar. The temple grounds showcase sculptures of mythical creatures, statues of Buddha’s disciples flanking a large golden Buddha and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Afterward, visit a Long-neck Karen Hill Tribe village. Traditionally, the womens' elongated necks, adorned in heavy brass coils, represented beauty and tribal identity. Please be respectful as you walk the village grounds by limiting photo ops. If you wish to purchase handicrafts, local artisans have their wares for sale and the income helps support the community. Enjoy a lunch break at a local restaurant where your guide helps you select delicious Burmese dishes to sample. After lunch, browse through the market area for an array of goods (own expense) ranging from modern clothing and DVDs to crafts and thanaka – a yellowish face powder commonly used as makeup by Burmese women and girls.Cross back into Thailand and take a scenic drive to the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet. Once the world’s top producer of opium, this region is now known for tea production. Learn more about the fascinating history of the Golden Triangle as you visit the Hall of Opium, an excellent museum that details the history of the opium trade. On Mondays the Hall of Opium is closed; in that case, you visit another opium museum and take a boat trip on the Mekong River. After your daylong private tour of Tachileik and the Golden Triangle, your guide will return you to your Chiang Rai hotel in the late afternoon.
Hill Tribes, Golden Triangle Private Tour with Opium Museum
Drive on to the Golden Triangle area, where the borders of Thailand, Burma, and Laos convene, Visit the Opium Museum. Continue to the old city of Chiang Saen, dating back to A.D.1260 and set on the steep banks of the Mekhong river, opposite to Laos. Witness some magnificent ancient ruins and temples. Return to your hotel.
Golden Triangle Tour from Chiang Rai with Mekong River Cruise
Journey back in time to Thailand’s Golden Triangle with this full-day journey down the Mekong River. The day begins with a transfer from your Chiang Rai hotel to the edge of the Mekong River. Prepare to see delights including jungle terrain, hill tribes and ancient temples. Board your boat on the giant Mekong River of the three countries that make up the Triangle - Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. Make a first stop at Chiang Saen, a small town at the convergence of the three countries also known for its numerous ancient temples and ruins. Spend some time exploring the town’s many sites, before paying a visit to a local Hmong Hilltribe Village. Venture down Mekong, sit back and enjoy spectacular views along the Laos countryside from the river. Wrap up your journey at Chiang Khong, a sleepy town famous for the giant Mekong catfish and a popular border crossing between Thailand and Laos before transfer back to Chiang Rai in the late afternoon.
Chiang Rai Private Tour: Oup Kham Museum, White Temple & More
After your private guide picks you up from your hotel, you’ll head to the Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park. Enjoy strolling through beautifully landscaped botanical gardens as your knowledgable guide shares the history of Chiang Rai and the Lanna (northern Thai) kingdom. Marvel at Haw Kham (Golden Pavillion), a striking teak building which showcases ceremonial temple artifacts as well as the Phra Pra Toh wooden buddha. After the manicured beauty at Mae Fah Luang, get a taste of daily life with a visit to the central market. Have fun wandering through stalls piled with a colorful array of fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, prepared foods, spices and more. Your guide answers any questions you may have as you explore the bustling marketplace. When you have worked up an appetite, take a break for lunch at a northern Thai restaurant. Your guide can explain the menu and suggest classic dishes to sample, such as khao sawy, a rich noodle soup topped by crispy noodles and condiments, or flavorful northern Thai sausages accompanied by sticky rice. After lunch, you’ll catch a samlor and visit a private museum called Oub Kham. The museum’s name comes from its masterpiece: the oub kham (golden bowl) used by royalty for important rituals. You'll also see an impressive collection of silverwork, textiles, clothing and other artifacts once used by northern Thai nobility, including rare pieces from Burma, China and Vietnam. To wrap up your day’s explorations, head to Wat Rong Khun, an unusual temple designed by Thai artist Chalermchai Kositpipat. Marvel at the mix of traditional Buddhist elements with modern references to superheroes and space travel, among many examples of the amazing decor on the temple. The artist – sometimes called Thailand's Picasso – continues to work on the temple, which was started in 1997 and will be worked on for decades to come.
Chiang Rai Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.