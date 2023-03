This highly ornate temple shows the clear influence of the Burmese teak merchants who immigrated to Chiang Mai during the 19th century. The eye-catching dharma hall has a mon·dòp (library) downstairs and a large prayer room above, but the most striking feature is the gorgeous, wonky wí·hăhn (sanctuary), built from teak inlaid with mirror mosaics in the classic Lanna style.

The chedi at the rear of the compound is in the Burmese Mon style, with four stucco singha (lions) around the base.