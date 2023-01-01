The area dominated by the Warorot and Ton Lam Yai markets doubles as the city's small Chinatown, marked by a flamboyant Chinese welcome gate across Th Chang Moi. Dotted around the bazaar area are several small Confucian temples, a handful of Chinese apothecaries and lots of Chinese jewellery shops, decorated in brilliant red, a symbol of good fortune.

However, the area has lost some of its prominence with the construction of the vast Samakkee Charity Foundation temple.

South of the flower market on Th Praisani is the Pung Tao Gong Ancestral Temple.

A small parade winds through the streets for Chinese New Year.