Housed in a striking stucco chapel resembling a mon·dòp (a spire representing a Thai adaptation of a Hindu shrine) at Wat Chedi Luang, the Làk Meuang was allegedly raised by King Mengrai when Chiang Mai was founded in 1296. The pillar is locally called Sao Inthakin, and it was previously enshrined at Wat Inthakin, around the corner on Th Inthawarorot.

Buddhist rules dictate that only men can enter the pavilion to view the pillar. Note the handsome pair of yaksha (guardian demons) flanking the gateway to the shrine on Th Phra Pakklao and the Lanna warriors depicted in bas relief on the wooden doors.