Wat Tantayaphirom has a huge white-and-gold chedi (stupa) enshrining a footprint of the Buddha that’s mildly interesting.
Wat Tantayaphirom
Trang
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.37 MILES
A beautiful limestone tunnel leads 80m into a cave on Ko Muk's west coast. No wonder pirates buried treasure here. You have to swim through the tunnel,…
19.54 MILES
This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of…
Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve
24.93 MILES
This large mangrove area on Ko Libong's east coast at Laem Ju Hoi is protected by the Botanical Department. The sea channels are one of the last habitats…
29.44 MILES
A short signposted track at the south end of the main beach leads past the Paradise Lost guesthouse and over the ridge to Hat Sunset, a mostly wet and…
23.7 MILES
Motoring into green-clad Ko Muk and landing on the sugary white sandbar of Hat Sivalai is a great way to start your stay. The slender beach runs to an…
25.12 MILES
Turquoise water kisses a lovely, crescent-shaped beach overlooked by thickly forested hillsides at Hat Farang, also known as Hat Sai Yao but more usually…
27.28 MILES
The small karst islet of Ko Cheuk sits between Ko Muk and Ko Ngai. It has a small and slender sandy beach and is good for snorkelling.
27.16 MILES
This small karst islet lies between Ko Muk and Ko Ngai and is a popular snorkelling stop.
Nearby Trang attractions
0.35 MILES
Interesting and traditional wet and dry market on Th Sathani.
0.51 MILES
This lively and colourful wet and dry market on Th Ratchadamnoen is worth a look.
0.72 MILES
Trang's clock tower is an easy walk from the train station, east along Th Praram VI.
0.88 MILES
Hazy with incense smoke, the Chinese Meunram Shrine conceals a surprisingly elaborate interior behind a blander facade. It sometimes sponsors southern…
19.25 MILES
There's a wild-looking stretch of coastline at Hat Pak Meng, 39km west of Trang. Though the beach is scruffy, the spectacular jutting limestone karsts…
19.54 MILES
Casuarina-backed Hat Chang Lang is the prettiest beach on this strip of coast. The Hat Chao Mai National Park Headquarters is at the southern end of the…
19.54 MILES
23.7 MILES
Motoring into green-clad Ko Muk and landing on the sugary white sandbar of Hat Sivalai is a great way to start your stay. The slender beach runs to an…