Welcome to Pak Bara

Pak Bara, 60km northwest of Satun, is the main jumping-off point for the dazzling islands of the Ko Tarutao Marine National Park. Facilities are slowly improving as Pak Bara becomes increasingly packed with tourists, although almost all are in transit to the islands. The peaceful fishing town has forgettable sleeping options, and, aside from great seafood, there’s no pressing reason to stick around.

