Welcome to Pak Bara
Pak Bara, 60km northwest of Satun, is the main jumping-off point for the dazzling islands of the Ko Tarutao Marine National Park. Facilities are slowly improving as Pak Bara becomes increasingly packed with tourists, although almost all are in transit to the islands. The peaceful fishing town has forgettable sleeping options, and, aside from great seafood, there’s no pressing reason to stick around.
The main road from La-Ngu (Rte 4052) terminates at the pier, which is basically a massive passenger terminal for Lipe- and Tarutao-bound speedboats, with travel agencies, cheap restaurants, ATMs and stalls flogging beach gear. The Ko Tarutao Marine National Park visitors centre is by the pier; here you can book Ko Tarutao and Ko Adang accommodation, buy speedboat tickets and obtain camping permission. Local travel agents arrange one-day tours (2000B) to the parks' islands.
Top experiences in Pak Bara
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.