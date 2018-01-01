Welcome to Hat Kata

Classier than Karon and without Patong's seedy hustle, Kata (หมวกกะตะ) attracts travellers of all ages to its lively beach. While you won't bag a secluded strip of sand, you'll still find lots to do. A prime spot for surfing in the shoulder and wet seasons, Kata also has some terrific day spas, top-notch food and a highly rated yoga studio. The golden-sand beach is carved in two by a rocky headland: Hat Kata Yai lies on the north side; more secluded Hat Kata Noi unfurls to the south. The road between them is home to Phuket’s original millionaire’s row.

