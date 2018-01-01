Welcome to Ko Lanta
Charming Lanta remains more calm and real than its brash neighbour Ko Phi-Phi, although – whisper it quietly – the backpacker party scene is growing. Flatter than surrounding islands and with reasonable roads that run 22km from north to south, Lanta is easily toured on a motorbike, revealing a colourful crucible of cultures – fried-chicken stalls sit below slender minarets, stilted villages of chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) cling to the island’s east side, and small Thai wát hide within tangles of curling mangroves.
Ko Lanta is technically called Ko Lanta Yai. Boats pull into dusty Ban Sala Dan, on the northern tip of the island.
Full-day Island Hopping Trip from Ko Lanta With Buffet Lunch
Following pickup, head to Lanta Old Town Pier. Embark on the boat and enjoy light refreshments served on board. Depart from the pier around 9am for Ko Chuek.Upon arrival, your guide will provide a short safety briefing and some background of the Chuek Islands. Once you have been equipped with the snorkeling gear, you are good to go explore the underwater world. You will see an array of tropical marine life and colorful coral in this area. You will swim through an amazing cave and explore the Emerald Caves (Tham Morakot). Please remember to capture some beautiful photos of the caves for an unforgettable experience.A delicious lunch will be served on board around noon. After lunch, continue your cruise to Kradan Island. You may continue swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking in this area. Next, continue on to Ko Ngai beach for leisure time (sun bathing or self-paddling) before heading back to Lanta Old Town. Your driver will transfer you back to your hotel after arriving at the pier.
Snorkeling Day Tour with Professional Guide in Ko Lanta
You will be picked up around 7am at your resort. The boat leaves at 8am from the pier and it takes around 1.5 hours to reach the snorkeling spots. You will be provided all the best services to make sure you feel comfortable during your trip. You will spend most of your time with your professional and multilingual staff who will brief and lead you on a perfectly scheduled day.The boat master or snorkel guide will teach you the snorkeling tips and safety aspects to make sure everyone spend a good time sightseeing our wonderful sea life. He will brief and show you some marine life you would never see before. This beautiful and shallow reefs are the most amazing snorkeling sites in the south-west part of the Andaman Sea.You will be visiting two different sites on the day. Breakfast, snacks, lunch, delicious local fruits and non-alcoholic fresh drinks will be provided during your trip.You should be returned to the pier by 4pm so you can enjoy a cooler evening sunset from your hotel in Ko Lanta.
5-Night Catamaran Sailing Trip in Southern Thailand
Your 5-night catamaran cruise includes full board, as well as fruit and snacks, coffee, tea, and drinking water. Snorkeling and fishing equipment is provided, as are bed linens and bath towels (bring your own beach towel). Day 1 (L, D)Meet at the dock in Chalong in the mid-morning to board the Amadeus and settle into your cabin. After an orientation by the captain, you'll set off. In about two hours, reach Koh Mai Thon, your first island, where you can enjoy the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Then return to the boat to enjoy your first taste of the chef's cooking for lunch. After lunch, set sail again, this time for Ko Phi Phi. Here you can wander through the streets, have a drink at a bar, or relax with a massage (food, drinks, and activities ashore are your own expense). In the evening, enjoy dinner aboard the ship. Day 2 (B, L, D)After breakfast, hoist the sails and head to Kantiang Bay at Ko Lanta.Day 3 (B, L, D)Your destination today is Ko Muk, where you can visit Emerald Cave. Then hoist the big sails again, and with a good wind, you should reach Ko Rok Nok in about two hours. This island is known for its snorkeling and boasts one of the most beautiful beaches on the Andaman Sea. The water is crystal-clear, and the range of sea life is worth checking out with your provided snorkeling equipment. In the evening, set up a barbecue on the white sands. Day 4 (B, L, D)Before setting off, make sure to take one last dip in this gorgeous natural setting, and then sail to Ko Phi Phi Leh, stopping on the way for more snorkeling at Ko Ha. You might also be able to catch some tuna for very fresh sashimi. Just in time for sunset, arrive at Maya Bay, where scenes from the movie The Beach were shot. Spend the night anchored in this beautiful bay, one of the top 10 sights on Earth, according to some. Day 5 (B, L, D)Wake up early and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee as you contemplate the morning light in Maya Bay. After breakfast, set sail for Ko Racha Yai, and watch for a pod of bottlenose dolphins on the way. The bay you'll spend the night in tonight is very secluded, and there are different activities possible here before dropping anchor. Day 6 (B) After breakfast, the captain takes you back to Chalong Bay. Upon arrival in the late morning, disembark the boat to end your tour.
Snorkeling Day Tour at Koh Bida with Professional Guide in Ko Lanta
Snorkelling Day Tour at Koh Haa with Professional Guide in Ko Lanta
