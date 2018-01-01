5-Night Catamaran Sailing Trip in Southern Thailand

Your 5-night catamaran cruise includes full board, as well as fruit and snacks, coffee, tea, and drinking water. Snorkeling and fishing equipment is provided, as are bed linens and bath towels (bring your own beach towel). Day 1 (L, D)Meet at the dock in Chalong in the mid-morning to board the Amadeus and settle into your cabin. After an orientation by the captain, you'll set off. In about two hours, reach Koh Mai Thon, your first island, where you can enjoy the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Then return to the boat to enjoy your first taste of the chef's cooking for lunch. After lunch, set sail again, this time for Ko Phi Phi. Here you can wander through the streets, have a drink at a bar, or relax with a massage (food, drinks, and activities ashore are your own expense). In the evening, enjoy dinner aboard the ship. Day 2 (B, L, D)After breakfast, hoist the sails and head to Kantiang Bay at Ko Lanta.Day 3 (B, L, D)Your destination today is Ko Muk, where you can visit Emerald Cave. Then hoist the big sails again, and with a good wind, you should reach Ko Rok Nok in about two hours. This island is known for its snorkeling and boasts one of the most beautiful beaches on the Andaman Sea. The water is crystal-clear, and the range of sea life is worth checking out with your provided snorkeling equipment. In the evening, set up a barbecue on the white sands. Day 4 (B, L, D)Before setting off, make sure to take one last dip in this gorgeous natural setting, and then sail to Ko Phi Phi Leh, stopping on the way for more snorkeling at Ko Ha. You might also be able to catch some tuna for very fresh sashimi. Just in time for sunset, arrive at Maya Bay, where scenes from the movie The Beach were shot. Spend the night anchored in this beautiful bay, one of the top 10 sights on Earth, according to some. Day 5 (B, L, D)Wake up early and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee as you contemplate the morning light in Maya Bay. After breakfast, set sail for Ko Racha Yai, and watch for a pod of bottlenose dolphins on the way. The bay you'll spend the night in tonight is very secluded, and there are different activities possible here before dropping anchor. Day 6 (B) After breakfast, the captain takes you back to Chalong Bay. Upon arrival in the late morning, disembark the boat to end your tour.