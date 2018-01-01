Welcome to Ko Bulon Leh

Gracious and peaceful Ko Bulon Leh, 23km west of Pak Bara, is surrounded by the Andaman’s signature clear waters and has its share of faultless alabaster beaches with swaying casuarinas. This gorgeous island is in that perfect phase of being developed enough to offer some facilities, yet it's not so popular that you have to book weeks in advance (though bungalow numbers are on the rise).

