Welcome to Ko Bulon Leh
Gracious and peaceful Ko Bulon Leh, 23km west of Pak Bara, is surrounded by the Andaman’s signature clear waters and has its share of faultless alabaster beaches with swaying casuarinas. This gorgeous island is in that perfect phase of being developed enough to offer some facilities, yet it's not so popular that you have to book weeks in advance (though bungalow numbers are on the rise).
The exceptional, main white-sand beach extends along the east coast from Bulone Resort, on the northeast cape, to Pansand Resort. In places it narrows, especially where buffered by gnarled mangroves and strewn with thick sun-bleached logs, making it easy to find a secret shady spot with dreamy views.